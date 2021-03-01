On.Live (ONL) Price Tops $0.0360

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $777,775.85 and $9,824.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.00758071 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00028624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041209 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for On.Live is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

