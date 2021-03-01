On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Hits New 52-Week High at $418.00

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 58937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.17).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 315.72. The stock has a market cap of £659.69 million and a P/E ratio of -14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Simon Cooper sold 3,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £14,040,000 ($18,343,349.88).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

