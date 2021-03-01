ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONTF. Piper Sandler began coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

Get ON24 alerts:

In other news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 87,800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ONTF opened at $56.56 on Monday. ON24 has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.