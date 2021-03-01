ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

ONTF opened at $56.56 on Monday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 87,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

