ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON24 in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

ONTF opened at $56.56 on Monday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

