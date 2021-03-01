ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ONTF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON24 in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

NYSE ONTF opened at $56.56 on Monday. ON24 has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $81.98.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00.

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

