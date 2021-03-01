ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

ONTF opened at $56.56 on Monday. ON24 has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

