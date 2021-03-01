Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 584,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,569,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

ONCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $272.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

