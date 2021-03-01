OneLedger (OLT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.36 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $457,635.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00055331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.66 or 0.00757027 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00030253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00041206 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,132,639 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

