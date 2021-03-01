ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.47. Approximately 4,078,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,062,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

