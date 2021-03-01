OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.
ONEW traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.89. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $38.71.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,224 shares of company stock valued at $5,571,226 in the last ninety days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 31.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 76.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,750.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.