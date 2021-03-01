OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

ONEW traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.89. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,224 shares of company stock valued at $5,571,226 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 31.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 76.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,750.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

