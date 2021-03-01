Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:ONEXF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

