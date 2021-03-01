Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.50 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 78.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

ONEXF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.93. 56,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.62. Onex has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $61.82.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

