Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to $91.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.70% from the company’s previous close.

ONEXF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Onex from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

Onex stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.93. 56,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.62. Onex has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $61.82.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

