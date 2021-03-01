Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.20% of Ontrak worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

