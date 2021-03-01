Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Gap Down to $58.94

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.94, but opened at $47.00. Ontrak shares last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 2,580 shares changing hands.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

The firm has a market cap of $592.67 million, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth $6,699,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

