Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $44-44.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.21 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.34 EPS.

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.28. 149,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,629. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $369.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

