Opacity (OPCT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.16 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0890 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $159,783.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 51.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.07 or 0.00507852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00077543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00076910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.05 or 0.00460918 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

