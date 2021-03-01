Open Governance Token Price Reaches $1.86 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00754812 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00028994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041462 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

