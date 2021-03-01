Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading Up 7.1%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $40.97. 981,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,012,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after buying an additional 3,161,037 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after acquiring an additional 961,882 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $46,645,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $33,511,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

