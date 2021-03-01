Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading Up 7.1%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $40.97. 981,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,012,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after buying an additional 3,161,037 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after acquiring an additional 961,882 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $46,645,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $33,511,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.
About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.
