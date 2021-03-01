Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58,299.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $58,299.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.00750630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00041201 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

