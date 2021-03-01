OpenDAO (OPEN) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One OpenDAO token can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.27 or 0.00787325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00029306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00045336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040390 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.