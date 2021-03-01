OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $3.03. OpGen shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 18,189 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPGN shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get OpGen alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.