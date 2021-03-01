Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

NYSE NVRO opened at $165.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Nevro by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

