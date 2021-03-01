Oppenheimer Comments on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donaldson in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Donaldson stock opened at $58.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 172,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $23,972,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.