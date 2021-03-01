Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $221.09 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

