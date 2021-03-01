Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

