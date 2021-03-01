Oppenheimer Weighs in on Compugen Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Compugen in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.36 million, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. Compugen has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 25.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,672,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,805 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at about $10,562,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compugen by 28.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 291,950 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at about $4,752,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Compugen by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 164,518 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

