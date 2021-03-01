Oppenheimer Weighs in on Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Senior Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SUNS. TheStreet upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

