OptimizeRx Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

OPRX opened at $53.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $803.50 million, a PE ratio of -139.95 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,132,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $6,977,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 80,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in OptimizeRx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

