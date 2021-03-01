OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Up 12%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price rose 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $59.55. Approximately 318,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 279,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $899.74 million, a PE ratio of -156.71 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.