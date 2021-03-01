OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Up 7.5%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 607,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 144,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Moishe Gubin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.23% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

