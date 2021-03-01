OptionRoom Price Tops $2.36 on Top Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $28.73 million and $1.71 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00513906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00073606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00077520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00076744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00055840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.00466763 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.