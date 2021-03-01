OptiToken Price Tops $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 68.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One OptiToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. OptiToken has a total market cap of $371,726.68 and approximately $1,010.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OptiToken has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.55 or 0.00506028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00071432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00076985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.21 or 0.00447132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00187458 BTC.

OptiToken Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,699,545 tokens. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

