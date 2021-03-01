Opus (OPT) Trading Down 88.9% Over Last Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Opus has traded down 88.9% against the dollar. One Opus token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $176,334.65 and approximately $151.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.41 or 0.00763262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00041491 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

