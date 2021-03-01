Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 314,723 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.25% of Oracle worth $472,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 33.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

