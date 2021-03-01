Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,593,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $632,447,000 after purchasing an additional 138,824 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

