Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Up 11%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) shot up 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $6.88. 2,351,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,699,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OEG. B. Riley upgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $318.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

