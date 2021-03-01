Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ORTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.54. 63,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,181. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,805 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 374,251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 133,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

