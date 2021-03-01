Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Up 6.2%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.40. 915,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,100,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 374,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,642,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 812,594 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 262,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

