Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Short Interest Update

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $54.00 on Monday. Oregon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

