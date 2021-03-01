Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Short Interest Update

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $54.00 on Monday. Oregon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.
Oregon Bancorp Company Profile
