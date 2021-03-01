Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 22.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $29,096,173 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $151.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.26. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

