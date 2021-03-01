Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,629 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in YETI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

YETI opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $613,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,342. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

