Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $55.25 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.