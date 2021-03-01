Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Origin Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002011 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $42,988.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.00511304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00071383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00076904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.11 or 0.00450297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 6,342,309 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

