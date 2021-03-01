Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 270,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 409,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The stock has a market cap of $276.53 million, a PE ratio of 210.05 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

