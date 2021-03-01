Ormeus Cash Market Cap Tops $2.71 Million (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $3,117.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.00357288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

