Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Short Interest Update

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EMRRF opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Orogen Royalties has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
Orogen Royalties Company Profile
