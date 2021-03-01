Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORTIF opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

