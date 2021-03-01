OSA Token (OSA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,046.00

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 85.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. OSA Token has a market cap of $210,809.00 and approximately $5,046.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OSA Token has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One OSA Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OSA Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.00750630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00041201 BTC.

OSA Token Profile

OSA Token (CRYPTO:OSA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC

Buying and Selling OSA Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OSA Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OSA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OSA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OSA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.